American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,480.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,972.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,779.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.