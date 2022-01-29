American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kennametal worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

KMT opened at $33.83 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

