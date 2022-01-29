American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cano Health worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last 90 days.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

