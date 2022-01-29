American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of World Fuel Services worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

