American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 355.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

CAT stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

