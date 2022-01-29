American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Stepan worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.