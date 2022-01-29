American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

