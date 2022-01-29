American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Alamos Gold worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

