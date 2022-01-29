American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,433 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,772,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.