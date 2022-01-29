American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

BNTX opened at $162.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

