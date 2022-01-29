American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,340 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Plexus worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Plexus by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

