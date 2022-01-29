American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

GO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

