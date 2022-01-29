American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NetEase by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

