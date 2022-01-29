American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

