American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 202,982 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

