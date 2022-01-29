American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 878.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Pure Storage worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,347,000 after purchasing an additional 249,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.