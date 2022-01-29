American Century Companies Inc. Sells 28,537 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Unum Group worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 126,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 65,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 153,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

