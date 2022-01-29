American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,889 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

