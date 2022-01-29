American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

