American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Trading Up 0.3%

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 59,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 22,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

