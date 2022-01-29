American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 969,096 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of American Express worth $262,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

