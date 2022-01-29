American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,898,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,204,908. American Green has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About American Green
