American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,898,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,204,908. American Green has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.