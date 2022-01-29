American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 44.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 9.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American States Water by 19.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

