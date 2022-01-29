American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVD stock remained flat at $$15.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 183,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 22.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

