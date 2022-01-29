AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of AMETEK worth $42,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $112.53 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

