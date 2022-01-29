Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.