Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.55.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.63 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

