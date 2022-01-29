Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

