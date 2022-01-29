Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.00. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ArcBest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.