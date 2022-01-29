Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,344. The company has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

