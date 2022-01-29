Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

