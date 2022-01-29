Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.66 on Friday. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

