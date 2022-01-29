Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. 1,163,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.