Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post $241.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. MongoDB posted sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $373.05 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

