Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $16.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.04 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $69.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 billion to $69.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.50 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

