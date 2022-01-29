Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.71). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.