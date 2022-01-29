Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.62 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce sales of $203.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.55 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $774.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.30 million to $804.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $394.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

