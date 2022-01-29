Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

