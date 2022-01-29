Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

