Analysts Expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASXC stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

