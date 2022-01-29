Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 319,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.