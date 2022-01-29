Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE BV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,505. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

