Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

