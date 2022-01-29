Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $834.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.90 million to $845.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $706.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.48.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.