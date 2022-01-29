Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

