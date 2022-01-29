Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

