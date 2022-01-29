Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. First Financial reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

