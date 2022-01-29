Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.