Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.18. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

SRTS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 123,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,698. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $122.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

