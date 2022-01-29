Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

